SafeInsure One Day Volume Hits $246.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $235,114.39 and approximately $246.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001073 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002815 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,811,915 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

