GINcoin Market Cap Hits $266,306.06 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. GINcoin has a market cap of $266,306.06 and $30.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 43.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,939.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,340.64 or 0.06512715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $658.10 or 0.01831115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00486528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00166374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.68 or 0.00705861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.00463244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.85 or 0.00411388 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

