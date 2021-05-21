Fifth Third Bancorp Has $148.93 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $148,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.61. 9,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,214. The company has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.06 and a 200 day moving average of $474.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

