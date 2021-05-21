Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

