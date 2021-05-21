Arizona State Retirement System Sells 123,020 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,194,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $84,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 373,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,206,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $362.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

