Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $360.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

