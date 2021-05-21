Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,273 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $196,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

NYSE:DE opened at $355.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

