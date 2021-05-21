Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.14. Burlington Stores reported earnings of ($4.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.22.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.25. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

