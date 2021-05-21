Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Announces Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Shares of SVM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 108,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,153. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.20.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

