Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 263.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,386. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,648,000 after buying an additional 586,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.