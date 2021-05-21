ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $143,285.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $143,285.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000140 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

