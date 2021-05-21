PAX Gold Hits Market Cap of $113.82 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,891.91 or 0.05286102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $113.82 million and approximately $45.96 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00067812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.29 or 0.00987103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00098103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.77 or 0.08943100 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

