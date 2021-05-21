Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. 75,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist dropped their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.