Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

ZFSVF stock traded down $33.82 on Friday, hitting $405.00. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $309.84 and a 1-year high of $450.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.60 and a 200-day moving average of $413.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

