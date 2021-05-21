-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

