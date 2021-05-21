$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.19. Macy’s reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $70,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,414,000 after purchasing an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

