Insider Buying: urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Jim Dennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jim Dennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get urban-gro alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jim Dennedy acquired 8,500 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,450.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Jim Dennedy acquired 6,500 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,620.00.

NASDAQ:UGRO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $105,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $139,000.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.