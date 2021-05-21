Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 12,771 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.80. 73,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,796,546. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.49%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

