JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 123,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.75 during trading on Friday. 2,693,472 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.