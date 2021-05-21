Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,040,406. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

