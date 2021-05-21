BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.9% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $283.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.05. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $191.13 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

