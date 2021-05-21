Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 15,013.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $391.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.26 and a 200 day moving average of $333.20. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.81.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

