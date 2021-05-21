USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.