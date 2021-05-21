Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

EYEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,595. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $124.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,114. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

