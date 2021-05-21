$148.90 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce $148.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $156.60 million. Exterran reported sales of $171.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $647.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.10 million to $655.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $785.17 million, with estimates ranging from $745.60 million to $862.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE EXTN traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. Exterran has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $1,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,494.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exterran by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exterran by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exterran by 10,412.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

