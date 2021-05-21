Observer (OBSR) Trading 13.7% Lower This Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Observer has a market cap of $41.03 million and $1.58 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00068651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.76 or 0.01005748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00098341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.90 or 0.09116748 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.