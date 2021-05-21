Zap Price Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $23.14 million and $579,045.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00068651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.76 or 0.01005748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00098341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.90 or 0.09116748 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

