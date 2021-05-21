EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%.

EDRY traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 1,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

