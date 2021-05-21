Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $222.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.29 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.