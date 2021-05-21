Simmons Bank Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $270.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

