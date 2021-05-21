Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $319.23 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $905.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,897,227 shares of company stock worth $563,605,072. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

