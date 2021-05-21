Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $73,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 116,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $194.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,299. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $135.58 and a 1 year high of $197.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day moving average is $180.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

