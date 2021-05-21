Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,250 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $42.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

