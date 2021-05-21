Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

