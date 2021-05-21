Analysts Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 177,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,329,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

