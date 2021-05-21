Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31.

MNRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

