RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.
RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,769. The stock has a market cap of $588.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.83 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
