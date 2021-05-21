RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,769. The stock has a market cap of $588.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.83 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

