RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. 3,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.83 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

