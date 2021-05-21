The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.69 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $3.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLCE stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.