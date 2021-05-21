Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Trading 75.4% Higher This Week

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 196.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 75.4% higher against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $305,307.52 and approximately $2,336.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $369.29 or 0.00999776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00098680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.98 or 0.09156099 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.