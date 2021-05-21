RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0167 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. RED has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $277,751.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

