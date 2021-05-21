Hord (HORD) Reaches Market Cap of $13.17 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded down 58.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00063051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00380794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00197977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004170 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.40 or 0.00851179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,573,945 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

