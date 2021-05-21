Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) rose 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $52.68. Approximately 19,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 569,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $677.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

