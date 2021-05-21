BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,127. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,393.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

