Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,252 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.53. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 85.49%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

