United Maritime Capital LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.22. 246,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,616,365. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

