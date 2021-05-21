Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.