$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.98. 11,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $84.27 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

