Zacks: Analysts Expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. 8,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,267. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. UGI has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after buying an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after buying an additional 236,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,825,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,399,000 after buying an additional 98,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

