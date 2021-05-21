adToken (ADT) Hits Market Capitalization of $572,250.60

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. One adToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a total market cap of $572,250.60 and approximately $357.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, adToken has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00069220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.01008347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00098484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.18 or 0.09195589 BTC.

adToken Profile

ADT is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

